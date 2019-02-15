 Skip To Content
This Bride Carried Her Daughter On Her Back At Her Wedding And It's Super Sweet

"These pictures have gone crazy — I never expected that to happen."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on February 15, 2019, at 1:23 p.m. ET

When Dalton Mort married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Joe, she knew she wanted her daughter to be part of the big day.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

That's how she ended up walking down the aisle with 2-year-old Ellora strapped to her back.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"I knew from the start that I wanted her to be involved because we’re a family, and to me, getting married was about a commitment to our family and not just us," Mort told BuzzFeed News.

Ellora remained strapped to her mom's back as she made her way down the aisle during the ceremony.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"I knew it was going to be a crazy day for her with tons of stuff to do and she’s still pretty attached to me so I wanted her to be close," said Mort.

Other than some curiosity with mom's hair, Ellora was perfectly behaved throughout the mass.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"It was actually easier to focus with her being there with me and tied down a little bit," Mort said.

And it made for some pretty sweet photos.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

At one point, Mort even took Ellora down to nurse while the couple exchanged vows.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"She ended up falling asleep during the ceremony."

"It was super special to both me and my husband."

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"I wanted her to be there for everything because she’s just as much a part of our relationship," she said.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"These pictures have gone crazy — I never expected that to happen," she said.

But the best is yet to come.

Laura Schaefer / Via fireandgoldphoto.com

"I can’t wait for her to be older to show her how she was part of everything with us," Mort said.

