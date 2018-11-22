BuzzFeed News

This Indian Bride Snow Woman Is Just Too Beautiful

~Who is she~

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 10:59 a.m. ET

This is Jassu Kingra, on the right, with her little sisters Navi and Bini. They are brains behind a truly beautiful snow creation.

Jassu Kingra

Say hello to Farah The Snow Jatti, who is currently taking over the internet with her frosty good looks.

Jassu Kingra

Jassu told BuzzFeed News that it all started with her friend, Daljit, who arrived in Brampton, Ontario, from India last April.

Jassu Kingra

"It was her first time seeing that much snow in Canada," said Jassu.

"She called me and said, 'Jassu how do you build a snowman?'"

Once the basic snowperson structure was done, Navi had the brilliant idea to add some jewelry.

"I went upstairs and I got the jewelry and a scarf too to make her look like she was getting married to something," said Jassu. She runs a jewelry business with her friend, so she had plenty on hand.

"And I got lashes which I think is the part people really like."

And voila! She's just gorgeous.

Jassu Kingra

The girls actually named her "Saddi Juliet," meaning "Our Juliet," inspired by the movie Jatt & Juliet.

"We wanted to show [Daljit's] family back home that she has friends here and that Brampton is a really nice place to be," said Jassu.

Jassu posted photos on Instagram, but Juliet really found the spotlight when one of Jassu's friends tweeted about her.

Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here
Isha 🌹 @isha__singh__

Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here

People are loving it.

@isha__singh__ @maysoonkhann Let it gooooo Let it gooooo
adnan(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ @werzadnan

@isha__singh__ @maysoonkhann Let it gooooo Let it gooooo

And had all sorts of suggestions for names.

@isha__singh__ Frostinder!
Satbir Singh @thesatbir

@isha__singh__ Frostinder!

Others had more pressing concerns.

@isha__singh__ @jvrnnz All I can think is that somebody's mom is about to come out with a chappal for ruining that dupatta/taking that jewelry out in the snow
Lena Afridi @lpafridi

@isha__singh__ @jvrnnz All I can think is that somebody’s mom is about to come out with a chappal for ruining that dupatta/taking that jewelry out in the snow

Daljit told her family back home all about her creation's viral fame, and Jassu said they're very proud of her.

Now the girls are just waiting for another snowfall to make Juliet her very own Romeo.

Jassu Kingra

