This Indian Bride Snow Woman Is Just Too Beautiful

Jassu Kingra

"It was her first time seeing that much snow in Canada," said Jassu.

"She called me and said, 'Jassu how do you build a snowman?'"

Once the basic snowperson structure was done, Navi had the brilliant idea to add some jewelry.

"I went upstairs and I got the jewelry and a scarf too to make her look like she was getting married to something," said Jassu. She runs a jewelry business with her friend, so she had plenty on hand.

"And I got lashes which I think is the part people really like."