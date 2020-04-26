Brad Pitt Played Dr. Anthony Fauci On "SNL," Just As Dr. Fauci Wanted

Dr. Anthony Fauci's wishes have come true and he was portrayed by Brad Pitt in a touching opening sketch on Saturday Night Live.

SNL, which has turned into "SNL At Home" as the cast films their sketches remotely, opened this week to Pitt sitting at a desk in a suit and wig. Fauci, of course, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a familiar voice of reason through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Good evening. I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails," he quipped.

He then told the audience that President Trump has "taken some liberties with our guidelines" and factchecked what the president has been saying, starting with a clip of Trump saying vaccines are coming soon.

"Relatively soon is an interesting phase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure. The vaccine’s gonna come real fast," Pitt said.

"But if you were to tell a friend you’d be over relatively soon, and you showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off."