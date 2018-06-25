BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Hero Of A Boyfriend Did His Girlfriend's Skin Care Routine While She Was Passed Out

news

This Hero Of A Boyfriend Did His Girlfriend's Skin Care Routine While She Was Passed Out

This is love.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 25, 2018, at 2:24 p.m. ET

I'm sure your boyfriend is fine or whatever, but has he ever done your skin care routine after you partied too hard?

This is Shanika Silverio and her boyfriend, Albrecht Sagario. They&#x27;re both pilots in the Philippines and they are the definition of relationship goals.
Shanika Silverio ‏

This is Shanika Silverio and her boyfriend, Albrecht Sagario. They're both pilots in the Philippines and they are the definition of relationship goals.

Earlier this month, Silverio fell asleep in the car after a night out that included a "few drinks." Sagario not only got her to bed — he made sure her skin would still be glowing in the morning.

He’s a keeper if he does your skincare routine when u dead ✨
Shanika Silverio @ShanikaSilverio

He’s a keeper if he does your skincare routine when u dead ✨

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he didn't half-ass it: We're talking toner. We're talking moisturizer. We're talking eye cream.

Shanika Silverio ‏

Sagario even used cleansing micellar water.

@maratreibs @sarahjmartens He did! Using micellar water 😊
Shanika Silverio @ShanikaSilverio

@maratreibs @sarahjmartens He did! Using micellar water 😊

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"The next day I woke up with my face feeling fresh and smooth like a baby’s butt," Silverio told BuzzFeed News. "When I checked my phone, I saw pictures of him doing my skin care while I was passed out."

Shanika Silverio ‏

People are now as in love with Sagario as Silverio is.

@ShanikaSilverio @hayleyyjay THIS is love and i love it
henchata🌟 @radforrest

@ShanikaSilverio @hayleyyjay THIS is love and i love it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Shanika Silverio ‏

"Bruh [oh] god if I find a man to do this I'll marry him."

Bruh on god if I find a man to do this I'll marry him https://t.co/gHWOJJPUcK
Avree✌ @HeinousHippie

Bruh on god if I find a man to do this I'll marry him https://t.co/gHWOJJPUcK

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I found it sooooo sweet that he did my skin care for me," said Silverio. "SKIN CARE IS LIFE, LADIES. Find you a man that gets it like mine does."

He even put Cuticle conditioner on my toe nails LOL
Shanika Silverio @ShanikaSilverio

He even put Cuticle conditioner on my toe nails LOL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT