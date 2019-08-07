 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Woman Found A Genius Way To Text Booty Pictures

Trending

This Woman Found A Genius Way To Text Booty Pictures

You gotta work for it.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 7, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. ET

Monica Escalante

This is Monica Escalante, and if there's a Nobel Prize for sexting, she should get one.

Escalante, 18, was texting a guy when he requested a booty picture. That's when genius struck.

She and her friends had been using the app Wit Puzzles for about a year. It turns photos into one of those sliding puzzle games, which the recipient then has to solve.

"My friends and I would just send random pics and see who would solve them the fastest and then an idea hit me and I was like wait, he wants a booty pic I’m gonna make him work for it," she told BuzzFeed News. "So I just decided to send my booty pic as a puzzle."

Twitter: @monicagescalant

"I am pretty sure he liked it, he solved it super fast, in less than 5 minutes with 34 moves," she said.

Her tweet went viral with more than 41,000 likes and now people are trying it out for themselves.

@monicagescalant 🤪
Christian @officiallCMF

@monicagescalant 🤪

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people didn't really get it.

@monicagescalant @hunchogrant Mine didn’t go as planned
Norma 🦋🌙🌞 @normaa_orozco

@monicagescalant @hunchogrant Mine didn’t go as planned

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people just aren't willing to work for it.

@normaa_orozco @monicagescalant @hunchogrant girl I feel you
anahi 🍾 @_bbyanahi

@normaa_orozco @monicagescalant @hunchogrant girl I feel you

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Damn I got to solve puzzles to get nudes nowadays. How old are we, 77?"

@monicagescalant Well😂😂😂
Lakaylaaaa @lakaylaaaaa

@monicagescalant Well😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both the senders and recipients are having a great time, though.

@monicagescalant
Doña @dona__andrade

@monicagescalant

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly this has all kinds of applications.

@monicagescalant Did I do this right?
IG: @makeupaestheli 🌈 @makeupaestheli

@monicagescalant Did I do this right?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The reaction from Twitter has been amazing, people love it and I’ve been getting DMs from girls and guys doing it," said Escalante.

"I’m glad they’re having fun with it."


ADVERTISEMENT