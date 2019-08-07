This Woman Found A Genius Way To Text Booty Pictures

This is Monica Escalante, and if there's a Nobel Prize for sexting, she should get one.

Escalante, 18, was texting a guy when he requested a booty picture. That's when genius struck.



She and her friends had been using the app Wit Puzzles for about a year. It turns photos into one of those sliding puzzle games, which the recipient then has to solve.

"My friends and I would just send random pics and see who would solve them the fastest and then an idea hit me and I was like wait, he wants a booty pic I’m gonna make him work for it," she told BuzzFeed News. "So I just decided to send my booty pic as a puzzle."