Blizzard's President J. Allen Brack Is Stepping Down Amid A Discrimination Lawsuit

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has stepped down from his role after an explosive lawsuit said that women at the company have allegedly faced discrimination and harassment at work.



Activision Blizzard announced Tuesday morning that Brack will be replaced by both Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra. Oneal joined Blizzard in January as executive vice president of development, and Ybarra has been the executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology since 2019.

"I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change," Brack said in a statement shared by Blizzard.

"I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”



It's unclear whether Brack is remaining at the company in a different capacity. Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

In a statement, Blizzard said both new leaders "are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust."