This Rescue Cat Looks Just Like Baby Yoda

The Humane Society of Rowan County

Baby Yoda is the adorable meme that keeps on giving, and now a rescue kitty in North Carolina has entered the canon as Baby Yoda Cat. Baby Yoda (the cat) was found in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on Dec. 15 with a laundry list of ailments.

The Humane Society of Rowan County

"She had sores on her neck, bad sores all around her neck, an upper respiratory infection, fleas, you name it," Nancy Rominger, a volunteer with the Humane Society of Rowan County, told BuzzFeed News. "She had a little bit of everything."

The Humane Society of Rowan County

The little cutie also happened to have distinctly Yoda-like ears, which is how she got her name. Rominger said Baby Yoda has been friendly and affectionate and wasn't feral before her rescue.

Before coming to the Humane Society, she was taken to Cabarrus Animal Hospital for treatment and is on the mend.

The Humane Society of Rowan County

"She’s doing much better, but it’s going to be a while yet," said Rominger. Baby Yoda is also missing her canine teeth, which is why she's prone to bleps.

The Humane Society of Rowan County

A Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee is fostering Baby Yoda as she recovers. Once her wounds have healed and she's been spayed, she'll be available for adoption.

The Humane Society of Rowan County

Baby Yoda is already a viral star, and Rominger said the Humane Society has already had plenty of adoption offers. When it's time, the organization is hoping to find a local family to give her a forever home.

Cabarrus Animal Hospital

They're not sure exactly why Baby Yoda looks the way she does, but she's certainly drawing attention to the plight of homeless kitties in the state. "It’s been a little frustrating in a way, a lot of phone calls, a lot of attention, but if it helps people learn there are cats out there that need help, it’s worth it," Rominger said.

Cabarrus Animal Hospital

Happy holidays, Baby Yoda. We hope you find a home soon.