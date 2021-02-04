AOC Supporters Are Flooding The #AOCLied Hashtag With Pet Pictures

Right-wing politicians and pundits are claiming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated her account of the Capitol insurrection.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Another day, another round of right-wing pundits trying to dunk on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But this time, her supporters are fighting back with cuteness. The outspoken member of Congress from New York has frequently been a target for Republicans, and this time it's with the hashtag #AOClied, which was trending on Twitter Thursday morning. It all started two days ago when Ocasio-Cortez shared her account on Instagram Live of what happened the day of the Capitol riot and why she feared for her life. She also revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

By Thursday, right-wing commentators and Republican politicians started claiming that Ocasio-Cortez's account of the day was fabricated or exaggerated. Ocasio-Cortez was in her office in one of the buildings surrounding the Capitol during the insurrection and never said otherwise. The building her office is located in was among those evacuated.

There was another claim that Ocasio-Cortez had said that during the riots she heard a Capitol officer yell "This is MAGA country!" But as the Associated Press reported, this is completely false. Still, facts didn't stop the hashtag. So, on Thursday, supporters of Ocasio-Cortez started flooding #AOClied on Twitter with photos of their pets.

#AOClied LOOK AT MY CAT SHES SO CUTE ‼️‼️🙏 Twitter: @gl1tt3rk1rby

#AOClied I only got one scoop of food this morning. @AOC Twitter: @chrisorris24

Some people are including explicit messages of support along with the pet photos.

I see that #AOClied is trending bc people are trying to dismiss her sexual assault claim. We stand with survivors. Here’s Casper for support! Twitter: @iilluminaughtii

Nope! She was brave and heartfelt and vulnerable.. All at same time! Also, here's a pic of my really cute axylotl daenarys(Got)#AOClied Twitter: @Lisasaraiva489

#AOClied about nothing. We ❤️ @AOC! Here’s our cat for your viewing pleasure. Twitter: @OzmaSushi

But mostly the trend is just meant to drown out the people who are saying the lawmaker is lying.

#AOClied when she said this isn’t the cutest cat in the world. Twitter: @Rebootsicle

#AOClied she didn’t :) so here’s my dog 🥺 Twitter: @devbede

#AOClied about nothing whatsoever and but here's my Lucy lying down after a long day of pupping. Twitter: @misssuburbansun

#AOClied ? That means it's cat picture day 🥳 Twitter: @whxtshxrnxme

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment. She has not tweeted about the pet takeover but has been calling out those trying to cast doubt on her.

Wild that @NancyMace is discrediting herself less than 1 mo in office w/ such dishonest attacks. She *went on record* saying she barricaded in fear. @NancyMace who else’s experiences will you minimize?Capitol Police in Longworth? Custodial workers who cleaned up shards of glass? https://t.co/l1CT0jIXJF Twitter: @AOC

She also said the quick spread of misinformation leads to events like what happened on Jan. 6.

The sad thing about disinformation is that once the truth comes out, the damage has already been done. People have already been misled, radicalized & believe lies to a point where their hatred has brewed to violence. That’s what led to the 6th, and it’s happening right now. Twitter: @AOC