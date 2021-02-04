 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

AOC Supporters Are Flooding The #AOCLied Hashtag With Pet Pictures

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

AOC Supporters Are Flooding The #AOCLied Hashtag With Pet Pictures

Right-wing politicians and pundits are claiming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated her account of the Capitol insurrection.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Another day, another round of right-wing pundits trying to dunk on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But this time, her supporters are fighting back with cuteness.

The outspoken member of Congress from New York has frequently been a target for Republicans, and this time it's with the hashtag #AOClied, which was trending on Twitter Thursday morning.

It all started two days ago when Ocasio-Cortez shared her account on Instagram Live of what happened the day of the Capitol riot and why she feared for her life. She also revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

By Thursday, right-wing commentators and Republican politicians started claiming that Ocasio-Cortez's account of the day was fabricated or exaggerated. Ocasio-Cortez was in her office in one of the buildings surrounding the Capitol during the insurrection and never said otherwise. The building her office is located in was among those evacuated.

There was another claim that Ocasio-Cortez had said that during the riots she heard a Capitol officer yell "This is MAGA country!" But as the Associated Press reported, this is completely false.

Still, facts didn't stop the hashtag. So, on Thursday, supporters of Ocasio-Cortez started flooding #AOClied on Twitter with photos of their pets.

#AOClied LOOK AT MY CAT SHES SO CUTE ‼️‼️🙏
jos ☻ loves ranboo 💘ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ @gl1tt3rk1rby

#AOClied LOOK AT MY CAT SHES SO CUTE ‼️‼️🙏

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @gl1tt3rk1rby
#AOClied I only got one scoop of food this morning. @AOC
Christopher Orris @chrisorris24

#AOClied I only got one scoop of food this morning. @AOC

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @chrisorris24

Some people are including explicit messages of support along with the pet photos.

I see that #AOClied is trending bc people are trying to dismiss her sexual assault claim. We stand with survivors. Here’s Casper for support!
Blair 🔺 @iilluminaughtii

I see that #AOClied is trending bc people are trying to dismiss her sexual assault claim. We stand with survivors. Here’s Casper for support!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iilluminaughtii
Nope! She was brave and heartfelt and vulnerable.. All at same time! Also, here's a pic of my really cute axylotl daenarys(Got)#AOClied
BIDEN~HARRIS💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏💙🙏 @Lisasaraiva489

Nope! She was brave and heartfelt and vulnerable.. All at same time! Also, here's a pic of my really cute axylotl daenarys(Got)#AOClied

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Lisasaraiva489
#AOClied about nothing. We ❤️ @AOC! Here’s our cat for your viewing pleasure.
Dr. Ozma Sushi @OzmaSushi

#AOClied about nothing. We ❤️ @AOC! Here’s our cat for your viewing pleasure.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @OzmaSushi

But mostly the trend is just meant to drown out the people who are saying the lawmaker is lying.

#AOClied when she said this isn’t the cutest cat in the world.
Reboot @Rebootsicle

#AOClied when she said this isn’t the cutest cat in the world.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Rebootsicle
#AOClied she didn’t :) so here’s my dog 🥺
Sara 🕸 @devbede

#AOClied she didn’t :) so here’s my dog 🥺

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @devbede
#AOClied about nothing whatsoever and but here's my Lucy lying down after a long day of pupping.
Brooke Forward @misssuburbansun

#AOClied about nothing whatsoever and but here's my Lucy lying down after a long day of pupping.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @misssuburbansun
#AOClied my contribution
✨Kylan✨ @Kylan18099363

#AOClied my contribution

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Kylan18099363
#AOClied ? That means it's cat picture day 🥳
Sharni²² ❇️ @whxtshxrnxme

#AOClied ? That means it's cat picture day 🥳

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @whxtshxrnxme

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment. She has not tweeted about the pet takeover but has been calling out those trying to cast doubt on her.

Wild that @NancyMace is discrediting herself less than 1 mo in office w/ such dishonest attacks. She *went on record* saying she barricaded in fear. @NancyMace who else’s experiences will you minimize?Capitol Police in Longworth? Custodial workers who cleaned up shards of glass? https://t.co/l1CT0jIXJF
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC

Wild that @NancyMace is discrediting herself less than 1 mo in office w/ such dishonest attacks. She *went on record* saying she barricaded in fear. @NancyMace who else’s experiences will you minimize?Capitol Police in Longworth? Custodial workers who cleaned up shards of glass? https://t.co/l1CT0jIXJF

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AOC

She also said the quick spread of misinformation leads to events like what happened on Jan. 6.

The sad thing about disinformation is that once the truth comes out, the damage has already been done. People have already been misled, radicalized &amp; believe lies to a point where their hatred has brewed to violence. That’s what led to the 6th, and it’s happening right now.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC

The sad thing about disinformation is that once the truth comes out, the damage has already been done. People have already been misled, radicalized &amp; believe lies to a point where their hatred has brewed to violence. That’s what led to the 6th, and it’s happening right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AOC


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT