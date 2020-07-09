Alt TikTok Has Migrated To Byte After The Trump Administration's Announcement And Is Taking Over

The very best part of TikTok is looking for greener pastures now that the Trump administration has set its sights on the China-based app.

In the last few days, Byte has been taken over by "alt TikTok," a section of the app known for absurdist humor, as well as gay TikTok, which is more self-explanatory.

If you're not familiar with Byte, no one can blame you. The app was launched in January by Dom Hofmann, co-creator of the much-beloved and much-missed Vine. Like Vine, or TikTok, it's an app for sharing short, looping videos, but it hasn't caught on with anywhere near the same intensity as TikTok has. But that may be about to change.

According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Trump administration is looking into banning Chinese apps, including TikTok, to stem a potential threat to the private information of US citizens. It would certainly be a big downer for the reportedly 30 million or so users of TikTok in the US, including a whole bunch of Gen Z teens.



That's why they've now turned to Byte. The tags "alttiktok" and "altbyte" have been taking over the app as TikTok users try to navigate its differences.

While similar to TikTok in many ways, Byte is less flashy with far fewer filters and sound bites available. It also lacks features like dueting, and the interface isn't as user-friendly. So there have been some adjustments.