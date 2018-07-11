Aerie Now Has Models With Visible Disabilities And Illnesses

People are seeing themselves represented for the first time.

Aerie added a whole new intersection of diversity to its model roster. The company is now featuring women with visible disabilities, illnesses, and other conditions.

The company quietly added the new models to its product pages, such as this woman with Down syndrome.

One of the models, Abby Sams, told BuzzFeed News that shooting the campaign was "like instantly gaining 20 best friends. Everyone was so supportive and kind and uplifting."

Sams got the spot by applying to be a part of the fall campaign. Entrants had to describe what #AerieReal meant to them.

"I sent them a video saying how, as someone who's never seen disability or chronic illness represented in media, Aerie Real should mean that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and abilities. They agreed and I won a spot at the shoot," she said.

Sams, a 20-year-old student in Athens, Georgia, has been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (a genetic disorder that causes a progressive degeneration of connective tissue), postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (a heart condition classified by a constantly high heart rate), reflex sympathetic dystrophy (an autonomic nervous system disorder), and endometriosis.