This Is How Streamers Are Reacting To The Activision Blizzard Discrimination Lawsuit

Some of the biggest names in video game streaming are speaking out after California officials sued video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc. for allegations of a "frat boy" culture that discriminates against women at the company.

As first reported by Bloomberg last week, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has investigated Activision Blizzard, whose titles include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Candy Crush Saga.

The suit alleges an environment of sexual harassment, including jokes about rape and other inappropriate comments. Officials also say there were “cube crawls,” where male employees would drink, wander around the office, and "often engage in inappropriate behavior toward female employees.”

It describes one woman who died by suicide on a company trip after allegedly being subject to sexual harassment, including having nude photos of herself passed around by colleagues.

In other cases, the suit alleges that women faced discrimination over childcare or potential pregnancies, or were kicked out of designated lactation areas.

The suit says women at the company were also discriminated against when it came to pay, promotions, and terminations, and that male employees would unfairly delegate tasks to women while they slacked off.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but the company previously told IGN that it cooperated with investigators. "We take every allegation seriously and investigate all claims. In cases related to misconduct, action was taken to address the issue," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told IGN. "The DFEH includes distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past."

The allegations have created waves among gamers, including those who make their living streaming Activision Blizzard games on places like Twitch.

Among those now speaking out is Asmongold, a longtime World of Warcraft streamer with 2.3 million Twitch subscribers, who talked about the lawsuit in a recent stream. He tore into the company's statement at length, but also cautioned players from playing "devil's advocate" in this case.

"Just try to keep that in mind. These people are not on your side," he said during the stream. "These people going down, these people going to jail, these people being fired, these people being excommunicated from the gaming, and hopefully the professional space at large, this is not a loss for you."