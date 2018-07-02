The surgeon who removed it said it was the largest ovarian cyst he'd ever seen.

That large object this doctor is holding is a 50-pound ovarian cyst, which was removed from an Alabama woman's abdomen. And the story is a great case for being your own advocate at the doctor's office.

It started months ago when Kayla Rahn, 30, from Montgomery, started experiencing abdominal pain and shortness of breath, and began gaining a serious amount of weight despite trying to lose it. It got to the point where a stranger asked if she was pregnant with twins.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn told NBC12. She went to a doctor, who told her to just lose weight.

Finally, with the pain getting to be too much, Rahn's mother took her to the Jackson Hospital emergency room in Montgomery, where tests revealed the source of her discomfort was a giant ovarian cyst. The technical name is mucinous cystadenoma — a benign cystic tumor. While not terribly uncommon, one of this size is certainly much rarer.



"Absolutely I've seen the condition but I've never seen one this large," Dr. Gregory Jones told BuzzFeed News. "It was the largest that I've ever seen or operated on," said Jones, an OB-GYN at Jackson Hospital and one of the doctors who operated on Rahn.