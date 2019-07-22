People Are Giving Themselves 2000s Makeovers And There's A Lot Of Frosted Eyeshadow
Butterfly hairclips for days.
It seems like just yesterday that we were all discovering Britney Spears, bucket hats, and butterfly hairclips.
Except by "yesterday" I literally mean almost 20 years ago.
The 2000s were a very, uh, memorable time for fashion.
And while those memories are perhaps best forgotten, a new TikTok trend is bringing them all back.
In the videos, people transform themselves into 2000s celebrities.
It's all set to Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again," which was released in 2000.
They've got all the essentials of a basic 2000s girl, including skinny eyebrows.
Glossy lips and hoop earrings.
Lip liner and bandanas.
Frosty blue eyeshadow.
Leaving the front strands of your hair out to frame your face.
Why did we think this looked good?
Let us pray this trend stays on TikTok, where it belongs.
