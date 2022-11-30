10 Informative Books That Will Help You Understand What’s Happening In Iran

Two months following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten by police for not wearing her hijab properly, Iranians continue to protest.

Even as the Iranian government cracks down on them (especially Kurds, who are marginalized ethnic minorities), people of all ages continue to take to the streets across the country. These activists aren’t just calling for the hijab to be made optional; many are calling for an end to the brutal and repressive Islamic regime.

If you’ve seen the slogan “Woman Life Freedom” on your social media feed and want to better understand what Iranian women have experienced and what they’re pushing back against, here are 10 books of all different genres that will make you laugh and cry (mostly the latter — sorry!). These page-turners explore marriage, motherhood, sexuality, LGBTQ identity, exile, and more. Also, they’re just straight-up good books.

