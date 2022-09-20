The YouTube Channel Streaming Alex Jones’s Trial Disabled The Chat Because Of Threats To Sandy Hook Victims' Families

Today is the fifth day of the trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, to determine how much Alex Jones will have to pay in damages to the families of eight victims (and one FBI agent) of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The suit was filed against Jones in 2018. He failed to cooperate with the plaintiffs’ lawyers, hand over requested documents, and was generally such a pain in the ass to the judge that he lost by default judgment.

The trial, which is being livestreamed in its entirety on YouTube by the Law & Crime channel, has had thousands of viewers each day since it began last week, although Jones himself has yet to testify.