These Are The Victims Of The Munich Mall Attack

Three women and six men were shot and killed by a lone attacker in Munich on Friday. They were aged between 15 and 45.

By Laura Silver

Headshot of Laura Silver

Laura Silver

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Last updated on July 24, 2016, at 4:49 a.m. ET

Posted on July 23, 2016, at 8:13 a.m. ET

Dijamant Zabergja, 20

Karl-josef Hildenbrand / AFP / Getty Images

Dijamant Zabergja's father, Naim, arrived at the scene of the attack carrying a picture of his son, along with floral tributes.

Earlier on Saturday Naim said on his Facebook page that he was sad to inform friends and relatives of his son's death.

Naim Zabergja
Michael Dalder / Reuters

Zabergja's uncle wrote a short tribute on Facebook, calling the shooting a "barbaric terrorist attack" and saying, "God help us! Give us courage!"

Zabergja was one of three people of Kosovan origin who were killed on Friday.

Armela Segashi, 14

Immediately following the attack, Armela Segashi's brother Arbnor posted an appeal for his missing sister on Facebook.
Arbnor Segashi / Via Facebook

Immediately following the attack, Armela Segashi's brother Arbnor posted an appeal for his missing sister on Facebook.

Hours later he confirmed that the "beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend" had been killed in the attack.

"We love you angel," he wrote.

Local media reported that Segashi was of Kosovan origin.
Facebook

Hours later he confirmed that the "beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend" had been killed in the attack.

"We love you angel," he wrote.

Local media reported that Segashi was of Kosovan origin.

Sabina Sulaj

Sabina Sulaj, of Kosovan and Albanian descent, was a friend of Armela Seghashi, according to Albanian media reports.
Facebook

Sabina Sulaj, of Kosovan and Albanian descent, was a friend of Armela Seghashi, according to Albanian media reports.

Can Leyla, 15

Turkish national Leyla was among teenagers killed in Munich on Friday, Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Samet Ernesto Leyla, an apparent family member of Can, shared a picture of himself with the victim on Facebook, alongside the message "I will always love you habib."
Facebook

Turkish national Leyla was among teenagers killed in Munich on Friday, Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Samet Ernesto Leyla, an apparent family member of Can, shared a picture of himself with the victim on Facebook, alongside the message "I will always love you habib."

Hüseyin Dayıcık, 17

Dayıcık, from Greece, reportedly died saving his sister's life.

Paying tribute to the heroic act, Greek parliamentary representative Andreas Loverdos said Dayıcık "will inspire all Greeks, all people."
Facebook

Dayıcık, from Greece, reportedly died saving his sister's life.

Paying tribute to the heroic act, Greek parliamentary representative Andreas Loverdos said Dayıcık "will inspire all Greeks, all people."

Sevda Dag

Reported dead by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Selcuk Kili

Reported dead by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Gulliano Kollmann

Reported dead by The Telegraph.

We will update information on the victims as it becomes available.

