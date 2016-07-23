These Are The Victims Of The Munich Mall Attack
Three women and six men were shot and killed by a lone attacker in Munich on Friday. They were aged between 15 and 45.
Dijamant Zabergja, 20
Dijamant Zabergja's father, Naim, arrived at the scene of the attack carrying a picture of his son, along with floral tributes.
Earlier on Saturday Naim said on his Facebook page that he was sad to inform friends and relatives of his son's death.
Zabergja's uncle wrote a short tribute on Facebook, calling the shooting a "barbaric terrorist attack" and saying, "God help us! Give us courage!"
Zabergja was one of three people of Kosovan origin who were killed on Friday.
Armela Segashi, 14
Sabina Sulaj
Can Leyla, 15
Hüseyin Dayıcık, 17
Sevda Dag
Reported dead by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
Selcuk Kili
Reported dead by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
Gulliano Kollmann
Reported dead by The Telegraph.
We will update information on the victims as it becomes available.
