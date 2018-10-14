BuzzFeed News

Right Wing And Anti-Fascist Protesters Clashed In Portland

The protests followed a similar clash in New York where members of “Proud Boys” violently beat apparent protesters.

By Laura Silver

Laura Silver

Posted on October 14, 2018, at 6:23 a.m. ET

Violence broke out in Portland on Saturday night, October 13, after members of the far-right organizations "Proud Boys" and "Patriot Prayer" clashed with anti-fascist protesters.

A brawl took place outside Kelly’s Olympian bar, Portland, according to footage which emerged on social media. The incident mirrored clashes between anti-fascists and "Proud Boys" in New York on Saturday following a Republican event in Manhattan.

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly's Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight
Mike "Vampire Hunter B" Bivins @itsmikebivins

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight https://t.co/a750y2ai7J

Video footage showed violence between masked protesters, and what people firing what appeared to be pepper spray.

The violence was inflicted by both anti-fascist protesters, dressed in black, and "Proud Boys" supporters who wore MAGA hats.

The incident appears to have taken place after Fox News criticised a left-wing demonstration by protesting the shooting of Patrick Kimmons, who was killed by police in the city last month.

Patriot Prayer vs Antifa Portland Oregon 10/13/18 #Proudboys #Antifa #Portland #roit #Trump
Storm 🏴 @xBc26x

Patriot Prayer vs Antifa Portland Oregon 10/13/18 #Proudboys #Antifa #Portland #roit #Trump

Right-wing protesters reportedly chanted "USA" and carried a US flag as they approached the left-wing group.

Anti-fascist protesters responded with chants of "go home Nazis".

Footage also emerged of anti-fascist protesters burning US flags.

A member of Patriot Prayer saves a burning flag #Patriotprayer #Antifa #protest #ProudBoys #PDX #Portland
Storm 🏴 @xBc26x

A member of Patriot Prayer saves a burning flag #Patriotprayer #Antifa #protest #ProudBoys #PDX #Portland

Police in Portland confirmed that violence unfolded over a period of around three hours. As well as the use of pepper spray, police said they observed protesters using hard-knuckled gloves, firearms, batons and knives.

While police believed assaults had taken place, there were no reports of people being taken to hospital, and no arrests were made.

"The Portland Police Bureau's objectives for today's events were to provide a safe environment for everyone, including participants, non-participants and bystanders," Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.

"We are aware that there was a large, violent encounter between opposing groups on Southwest Washington Street.

"Officers responded to the scene and used less lethal munitions to break up the fight and prevent further violence. We will continue to investigate this incident and ask that anyone who was the victim of a crime to come forward and file a report."


