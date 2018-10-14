Right Wing And Anti-Fascist Protesters Clashed In Portland

The protests followed a similar clash in New York where members of “Proud Boys” violently beat apparent protesters.

Violence broke out in Portland on Saturday night, October 13, after members of the far-right organizations "Proud Boys" and "Patriot Prayer" clashed with anti-fascist protesters. A brawl took place outside Kelly’s Olympian bar, Portland, according to footage which emerged on social media. The incident mirrored clashes between anti-fascists and "Proud Boys" in New York on Saturday following a Republican event in Manhattan.

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight https://t.co/a750y2ai7J

Video footage showed violence between masked protesters, and what people firing what appeared to be pepper spray. The violence was inflicted by both anti-fascist protesters, dressed in black, and "Proud Boys" supporters who wore MAGA hats. The incident appears to have taken place after Fox News criticised a left-wing demonstration by protesting the shooting of Patrick Kimmons, who was killed by police in the city last month.

Patriot Prayer vs Antifa Portland Oregon 10/13/18 #Proudboys #Antifa #Portland #roit #Trump

Right-wing protesters reportedly chanted "USA" and carried a US flag as they approached the left-wing group.

Anti-fascist protesters responded with chants of "go home Nazis". Footage also emerged of anti-fascist protesters burning US flags.

A member of Patriot Prayer saves a burning flag #Patriotprayer #Antifa #protest #ProudBoys #PDX #Portland