These Images Show The Racially Charged Effort To Remove Confederate Monuments In New Orleans

The projected removal of three Confederate monuments continues to bring protests to New Orleans.

By Laura Geiser

Posted on May 8, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. ET

On Sunday, May 7, New Orleans activist group Take Em Down NOLA organized a celebration and march to the Robert E. Lee monument in support of the removal of Confederate monuments.

Democratic mayor Mitch Landrieu approved the removal of four monuments following Dylann Roof's mass murder of nine black churchgoers in 2015. The Liberty Place Monument, a tribute to a white supremacist uprising erected in 1891, was the first to be removed in April 2017. The three remaining monuments set to be removed are statues of Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president, and Confederate Gens. P.G.T. Beauregard and Robert E. Lee.

Marchers were met at Lee Circle by protesters opposing the Confederate monuments' removal where tension was mounting.

Police were on hand to keep the peace between Take Em Down NOLA marchers and opponents of the monument removals.
A woman holds up a sign with a racist Jefferson Davis quote.
Many of the opponents to the monuments&#x27; removal are staunchly pro-Confederate.
Others, like George Peterson, who says he&#x27;s anti–white supremacy and not a racist, oppose the removals on the grounds of preserving history.
Louisiana National Guard troops were also on hand to help prevent violence between the two groups.
Police worked to keep supporters and opponents apart in Lee Circle. The Robert E. Lee monument serves as a dividing line.
Van, a veteran from Los Angeles, catches his breath after a fight with extremists.
A New Orleans resident and former member of the Louisiana National Guard is arrested after coming to the defense of a man about to be attacked with a flagpole.
Rev. Marie Ortiz holds up her cross during the march to Lee Circle.
Joseph Offutt, from Dallas, tries to talk to protesters shouting slurs at him.
The Jefferson Davis Monument remained behind a fence, under guard by New Orleans police.
