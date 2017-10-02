BuzzFeed News

Photos Show The Terrifying Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Photos Show The Terrifying Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Warning: graphic images. A gunman identified as Stephen Paddock fired into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest concert outside Mandalay Bay, killing scores of people and injuring more than 500 others.

By Laura Geiser

Headshot of Laura Geiser

Laura Geiser

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 2, 2017, at 6:18 a.m. ET

Country singer Jason Aldean was performing during the Route 91 Harvest concert outside of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night when someone opened fire on the crowd, causing people to duck for cover and run for safety in between rounds of automatic gunfire.

David Becker / Getty Images
David Becker / Getty Images
David Becker / Getty Images

The gunfire was coming from the window of a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, police said.

David Becker / Getty Images
David Becker / Getty Images

Concertgoers had to climb over barricades set up for the event to get to safety.

David Becker / Getty Images


David Becker / Getty Images

David Becker / Getty Images

Las Vegas police were quickly dispatched to the area.

John Locher / AP
John Locher / AP

Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down and the Mandalay Bay hotel was put on lockdown.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
John Locher / AP

Las Vegas PD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said there were more than 50 fatalities and more than 500 people wounded.

David Becker / Getty Images

David Becker / Getty Images

David Becker / Getty Images

Concertgoers administered medical aid to victims until they could be loaded into ambulances and other vehicles for transport to hospitals.

David Becker / Getty Images

David Becker / Getty Images

Police said the gunman was located in his hotel room but they believed he killed himself before they arrived.

David Becker / Getty Images
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
John Locher / AP
Steve Marcus / Reuters