Photos Show The Terrifying Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Warning: graphic images. A gunman identified as Stephen Paddock fired into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest concert outside Mandalay Bay, killing scores of people and injuring more than 500 others.
Country singer Jason Aldean was performing during the Route 91 Harvest concert outside of Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night when someone opened fire on the crowd, causing people to duck for cover and run for safety in between rounds of automatic gunfire.
Las Vegas police were quickly dispatched to the area.
Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down and the Mandalay Bay hotel was put on lockdown.
Police said the gunman was located in his hotel room but they believed he killed himself before they arrived.
-
Laura is a senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.