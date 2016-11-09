Women In Los Angeles React To Donald Trump's Election Victory
"I feel a little bit betrayed by my fellow voters."
We sent photographer Rozette Rago out in Los Angeles shortly after Donald Trump was pronounced the winner of the 2016 presidential election. She spoke with women, a key demographic in the race, to get their reactions.
Elizabeth, 33, lives in Echo Park.
Olivia, 24, lives in Long Beach.
Colleen, 26, lives in Echo Park.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie, 19, lives in South Central.
Pamela, 27, lives in North Hollywood.
Sawyer, 23, lives in Silverlake.
Aquene, 24, lives in Echo Park.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nora, 22, lives in Echo Park.
Amelia, 31, lives in Echo Park.
Ariana, 21, lives in Los Angeles.
Mary Alice, 35, lives in West Hollywood.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany, 20, lives in Westwood.
Jasmine (middle), 38, lives in Echo Park.
Hailey, 22, lives in Victor Heights.
Megan, 23, lives in Victor Heights.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana (left), 30, and, Jaime (right), 31, both live in Echo Park.
Erin, 28, lives in Echo Park.
Michelle, 23, lives in Cerritos.
Leanna, 26, lives in Echo Park.
Zelia, 20, lives in Echo Park.
Alexis, 27, lives in Highland Park.
-
Laura is a senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rozette is a photographer and photo editor based in Los Angeles.
Contact Rozette Rago at None.