Women In Los Angeles React To Donald Trump's Election Victory

Rozette Rago for BuzzFeed News

Jamie: "I take public transportation. I'm a woman that's alive so I'm constantly sexually harassed. I've had doctors hit on me. I've been raped by "friends". That's under good presidents that think women are people. That is horrifying. I've never felt more scared to walk out of my house to do mundane shit like walk to the grocery store. After what he said to Billy Bush, I went to a Walgreens to buy cat litter and a guy catcalled me and I burst into tears. Because it was just the idea of a president who does that. You have no recourse. It gives men reason to treat women like garbage. What is he going to do now that he's president?"

Ariana: "I think it's more the issue of who's being elected president. As big of a feminist as I am, it's not so much that Hillary Clinton was not elected. It's that Trump was elected. I just can't believe that many people would elect someone that's so outright ridiculous. I thought it was a running joke for the longest time."