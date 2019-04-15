 Skip To Content
These Historic Photos Of Notre Dame Cathedral Show Its Eventful Past

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire Monday, causing catastrophic damage. Here's a look back at one of the city's most historic landmarks.

By Laura Geiser and Ben King

Posted on April 15, 2019, at 4:10 p.m. ET

The Saint-Michel bridge, the Hôtel-Dieu, and Notre Dame Cathedral before 1857.
Roger Viollet / Getty Images

Interior of Notre Dame Cathedral as drawn by Thomas Allom from France Illustrated, 1845.
Time Life Pictures / The Life Picture Collection / Getty Images

Notre Dame Cathedral photographed in the late 19th or early 20th century.
Print Collector / Getty Images

One of Notre Dame&#x27;s famous rose windows, on the northern side of the cathedral, dating to the 13th century.
Phas / Getty Images

The cathedral&#x27;s exterior is adorned with sculptures illustrating biblical stories, known as the &quot;poor people&#x27;s book,&quot; as, historically, the majority of parishioners could not read. Left: Christian martyr Saint Denis holding his head. Right: Saint Veronique holding the shroud of Christ.
Getty Images

The grand coronation of Henry VI at Notre-Dame Cathedral in 1431, artist unknown.
Print Collector / Getty Images

&quot;The Coronation of Napoleon&quot; (1807) by Jacques-Louis David, depicting the coronation of Napoleon I at Notre Dame in 1804.
Universal History Archive / UIG via Getty Images

The emperor arriving at Notre-Dame from &quot;Book of the Coronation&quot; by Percier and Fontaine.
Photo 12 / Getty Images

American Anti-Aircraft gun positioned close to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame during the Liberation of Paris, 1945.
Alamy

U.S. soldiers fill the pews of Notre Dame Cathedral during the GI memorial service for US President Roosevelt on April 16, 1945.
Morse / AP

A photo taken circa Aug. 23, 1944 during World War II shows a flaming vehicle close to the Pont Saint-Michel and Notre Dame Cathedral Notre-Dame as part of the &quot;Battle of Paris&quot; opposing the French Forces of the Interior and remaining Nazi forces, a few days before the Liberation of Paris on Aug. 25, 1944.
- / AFP / Getty Images

Philippe Petit, a 21-year-old professional tightrope walker, perches 225 feet above the ground, between the two towers of Notre Dame cathedral, Paris, on June 26, 1971, during a stunt which lasted several hours, with police unable to bring him down.
AP

A model poses for a photo in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in 1961.
Frances McLaughlin-Gill / Condé Nast via Getty Images

A gargoyle on top of the Notre Dame Cathedral photographed in July 1980.
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

A view of the Seine river and its surroundings from the Notre Dame Cathedral on June 26, 2018.
Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

A monument light and sound show, named &quot;Dame de Coeur,&quot; by stage director Bruno Seillier, is projected on the facade of the Notre Dame Cathedral in October 2018.
Charles Platiau / Reuters

A photo taken on June 28, 2017 shows the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral, as the monument needs a huge restoration.
Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

A France supporter holds a French flag in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, prior to the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, in Paris on July 15, 2018.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images

Snow blankets the bank of the River Seine and Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Andia / UIG via Getty Images

Tourists take in the view from the cathedral in October 2018.
Frédéric Soltan / Getty Images

A statue of Saint John is removed from the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral by a crane before restoration work on April 11, 2019.
Philippe Wojazer / Reuters

A man watches the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral, engulfed in flames, in central Paris on April 15, 2019.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral on the evening of April 15, 2019.
Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

CORRECTION

A drawing of a fire at Chartres Cathedral was misidentified as Notre Dame Cathedral in an earlier version of this post; that image has been removed. An image from artists Percier and Fontaine that was misidentified as portraying Notre Dame has been replaced.



