A Photographer Turned His Pregnant Wife Into A Badass Daredevil

I wouldn't wrestle a gator at 0 months pregnant.

By Laura Geiser

Posted on June 30, 2017, at 4:42 p.m. ET

Entertainment photographer Robby Klein's maternity series "What Not to Do When You're Pregnant" are not your average photos of pregnancy bliss. He and wife Jady collaborated between weeks 31 and 40 to create some bold and funny pregnant mama pics.

Disclaimer: Jady was never in any real danger, and she and Robby and are now the proud parents of baby Beckett.

Boxing (31 Weeks)

Robby Klein

BuzzFeed News: What sparked the idea for this series?

Robby Klein: I knew that I wanted to photograph my wife pregnant, but the cute Pinterest-style maternity photos just aren't my cup of tea. I wanted to do something that reflected the work I'm known for a bit more.

One day, during week 30, I off the cuff mentioned something and said, "Well, you shouldn't do that when you're pregnant," and we laughed about it. I just couldn't get it out of my head though and finally asked her if she would shoot a photo of something she obviously shouldn't do as a pregnant woman: boxing.

Going to War (32 Weeks)

Robby Klein
Catching Gators (33 Weeks)

Robby Klein

BuzzFeed News: Which shot was the most difficult for you to produce?

RK: The alligator. We were in New Orleans and only had one evening we could get it done. That evening turned into a late night with us eventually shooting in the swamp around 2 a.m. A lot of time was used getting out into a certain part of the swamp and then actually catching a gator. Wild night!

Fencing (34 Weeks)

Robby Klein

Rattlesnake Hunting (35 Weeks)

Robby Klein

BuzzFeed News: What was it like shooting on location at the Grand Canyon?

RK: Many of the days that we were able to shoot the photos would be terrible weather, often freezing. When we shot at the Grand Canyon with the rattlesnake, it was actually snowing! She waited in the car with the heater on not too far of a hike away while I set up. Since we didn't have cell service, I took one of the car keys and remotely set the car alarm off to let her know I was ready for her.

Riding the Bull (36 Weeks)

Robby Klein

Rock Climbing (37 Weeks)

Robby Klein

Motorcycle Stunts (38 Weeks)

Robby Klein

Skydiving (39 Weeks)

Robby Klein

Communicating With the Upside Down (40 Weeks)

Robby Klein

To see more of Robby's work, visit RobbyKlein.com or check him out on instagram.

