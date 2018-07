David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

George W. Bush, vice presidential nominee Dick Cheney, Jeb Bush, campaign chairman Don Evans, and George Bush Sr. sit in the hallway and discuss the election at the governor's mansion in Austin, Nov. 8, 2000. Al Gore had conceded the election less than an hour earlier, but a few minutes after this photo was taken Gore called Bush and rescinded his concession, which ultimately threw the election to the US Supreme Court.