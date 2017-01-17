BuzzFeed News

These Women Rockers Are Defying Their Patriarchal Society

Paul Shiakallis's photos highlight the lives of "Marok" women.

By Laura Gallant

Posted on January 17, 2017, at 7:48 a.m. ET

For the past few years, South African photographer Paul Shiakallis has been documenting the lives of a group of leather-clad women from Botswana's heavy metal subculture known as the "Queens of Marok" – Marok means "rocker" in the local Setswana language. In his photo series Leathered Skins, Unchained Hearts, Shiakallis highlights the lives of these women, who are trying to express themselves by defying a patriarchal society.

According to Shiakallis, being a Marok is harder for women than men because they face a lot more criticism from public. Describing the shoot, Shiakallis told BuzzFeed: "Some women were still 'coming out' as rockers and were not ready to be photographed. In other situations, men would thwart the shoots because they did not want their women to be in the presence of another man (me, the photographer) or to have the recognition of being a Marok."

Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com
Debbie Baone Superpower
Paul Shiakallis / Via paulshiakallis.com

Debbie Baone Superpower

Bonolo
Paul Shiakallis

Bonolo

Florah Dylon and her son Younggal Bison
Paul Shiakallis

Florah Dylon and her son Younggal Bison

Katie Dekesu
Paul Shiakallis

Katie Dekesu

Florence
Paul Shiakallis

Florence

Lucrutiah
Paul Shiakallis

Lucrutiah


Ludo Dignified Queen Morima
Paul Shiakallis

Ludo Dignified Queen Morima

Paul Shiakallis
Paul Shiakallis
Queen Bone
Paul Shiakallis

Queen Bone

Paul Shiakallis
Shatani
Paul Shiakallis

Shatani

Sierra
Paul Shiakallis

Sierra

Snyder
Paul Shiakallis

Snyder

Vaselyn G-Wawa
Paul Shiakallis

Vaselyn G-Wawa

Paul Shiakallis


