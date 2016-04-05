Women In Indiana Are Calling The Governor To Tell Him About Their Periods
"I'd like the message to get to the governor that I am on day three of my period."
On March 24, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence signed the HEA 1337 bill into effect.
Among other things, the law makes it more difficult to get an abortion and enforces a requirement that all aborted or miscarried fetuses be buried or cremated.
In response to the law, one anonymous woman started a Facebook page, "Periods for Pence."
The page notes that some women on their periods may unknowingly expel a fertilized egg and thus have a miscarriage and be potentially liable if the egg is not correctly disposed of.
"Periods for Pence" encouraged women to telephone the governor's office to report their periods. Women who heeded the call have had their experiences shared by the page.
Emily, of Indianapolis, who telephoned the governor's office but only wanted her first name used in this story, told BuzzFeed News she called to query the specifics of the law.
"I asked them, as an ovulating and sexually active woman, was I compelled to examine my menses every month to ensure I hadn't miscarried (as we can expel a fertilized egg at any point) or is this something I needed to involve my doctor in," she said. "Or even better was there a list of state-approved doctors to do this for me so that I was ensuring complete compliance."
"I do plan on calling again every day that I think of a question the bill raises or I have a reproductive concern," she said, "to make sure I'm getting all of the information regarding my state's reproductive bans/laws."
Another woman, Amy Hoerner of Greenwood, said she hoped to raise public attention to the law through her call.
"What I hope other people take away from this is the ridiculousness of this law," she said. "We should not be relying on our government to tell us how we should be treated by doctors.
"This is my body, my choice, my life. It does not concern the government in any way."
"We are always willing to take calls from constituents who have questions, concerns, or are looking for assistance," the governor's deputy press secretary, Stephanie Hodgin, told BuzzFeed News.
