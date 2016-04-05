Women In Indiana Are Calling The Governor To Tell Him About Their Periods

"I'd like the message to get to the governor that I am on day three of my period."

The page notes that some women on their periods may unknowingly expel a fertilized egg and thus have a miscarriage and be potentially liable if the egg is not correctly disposed of.

"Periods for Pence" encouraged women to telephone the governor's office to report their periods. Women who heeded the call have had their experiences shared by the page.

Emily, of Indianapolis, who telephoned the governor's office but only wanted her first name used in this story, told BuzzFeed News she called to query the specifics of the law.

"I asked them, as an ovulating and sexually active woman, was I compelled to examine my menses every month to ensure I hadn't miscarried (as we can expel a fertilized egg at any point) or is this something I needed to involve my doctor in," she said. "Or even better was there a list of state-approved doctors to do this for me so that I was ensuring complete compliance."

"I do plan on calling again every day that I think of a question the bill raises or I have a reproductive concern," she said, "to make sure I'm getting all of the information regarding my state's reproductive bans/laws."