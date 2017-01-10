People Are Losing It Over This Incredibly Round-Faced Composite Sketch

On Tuesday morning, the Toronto Sun tweeted these sketches of two alleged burglars:

The Toronto Police Service is searching for two suspects over a robbery and assault at a Home Depot.

The man and woman are alleged to have left the store with goods they hadn't paid for, gotten into a scuffle with a security guard, and then driven away. The guard was thrown from the moving car and suffered serious injuries.

But it wasn't the story that caught the attention of punters. Let's just take another look at those composite sketches.