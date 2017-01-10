BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Losing It Over This Incredibly Round-Faced Composite Sketch

news

People Are Losing It Over This Incredibly Round-Faced Composite Sketch

When composite sketches go wrong.

By Lane Sainty and Brad Esposito

Headshot of Lane Sainty

Lane Sainty

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 6:55 p.m. ET

On Tuesday morning, the Toronto Sun tweeted these sketches of two alleged burglars:

Police looking for duo in Home Depot robbery, assault https://t.co/RO4dIgnLh1
Toronto Sun @TheTorontoSun

Police looking for duo in Home Depot robbery, assault https://t.co/RO4dIgnLh1

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Toronto Police Service is searching for two suspects over a robbery and assault at a Home Depot.

The man and woman are alleged to have left the store with goods they hadn't paid for, gotten into a scuffle with a security guard, and then driven away. The guard was thrown from the moving car and suffered serious injuries.

But it wasn't the story that caught the attention of punters. Let's just take another look at those composite sketches.

There's the female suspect, who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and thought to be around 45.

Toronto Police

And there's the male suspect, who is also thought to be around 45 — and apparently has an incredibly circular face.

Toronto Police
ADVERTISEMENT

The moonlike nature of the male suspect's face was not lost on Twitter.

@TheTorontoSun have u seen this boy?
❮ ❯ @Jarred1337

@TheTorontoSun have u seen this boy?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People suggested he should be easy enough to find.

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck police looking for man with perfectly round head
law dog, esq. @ggooooddddoogg

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck police looking for man with perfectly round head

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck my man can't hide anywhere with that 4 foot wide face
Boban Shmurda @soupydavis

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck my man can't hide anywhere with that 4 foot wide face

Reply Retweet Favorite

And offered several suggestions of who the culprit might be.

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck
Knarf Black @knarfblack

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@hippowhisperer @TheTorontoSun
Kent Arkell @Klarkell

@hippowhisperer @TheTorontoSun

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck
Justin Killough @KilloughJustin

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck

Reply Retweet Favorite

As it turns out, there are actually a lot of people who resemble this man.

@TheTorontoSun @1Lcampesino
monosodium glutamate @kooschneetski

@TheTorontoSun @1Lcampesino

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck
Michael @MLHS_Mike

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@TheTorontoSun
Kip Medium @truk2112

@TheTorontoSun

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TheTorontoSun Male suspect may be a Cabbage Patch doll.
Vasco da Gama @VdG1524

@TheTorontoSun Male suspect may be a Cabbage Patch doll.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People suggested he resembled the infamous model of what a human body would need to look like to survive a car crash.

Transport Accident Commission
@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck crazy, so this is what the human body would look like if we evolved to survive car c… https://t.co/bKfaNGBqtw
*Eagle Screech* @KanyeBradbury

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck crazy, so this is what the human body would look like if we evolved to survive car c… https://t.co/bKfaNGBqtw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck Them Rascally Round Boyz are back
Grandpa Daddy @yuenglingWOLF

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck Them Rascally Round Boyz are back

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others had lingering questions.

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck how'd he find a cap to fit that big ass noggin
joseph @jwdwolfe

@TheTorontoSun @boring_as_heck how'd he find a cap to fit that big ass noggin

Reply Retweet Favorite

The suspects are still at large.

The man was described as 5 feet 6 inches, medium build, wearing a beige baseball hat, white short-sleeve shirt, and beige pants.

The woman was described as medium build and wearing a white baseball hat and black dress.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Toronto Police to request an interview with the artist behind the composite sketches.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT