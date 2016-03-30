Transgender People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Transitions And It's Gorgeous

The 17-year-old from Ottawa told BuzzFeed News she started the hashtag because she wanted transgender people to celebrate their journeys.

"In the trans community I've seen a lot of people always looking for what they WANT to be in the future, which is totally understandable," Gabrielle said.



"I think it's important to look back on defining moments in our transitions and really give ourself props, because it's so important that we recognise our hard work and let it really be noticed."

A bunch of transgender people have jumped on the hashtag to share stories and photos.