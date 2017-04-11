Women Are Re-Creating This Magazine Cover To Break Stereotypes Of What A Surgeon Looks Like

"Women can be surgeons and anything else they want to be."

The April 3 edition of the New Yorker magazine featured this cover illustration by French artist Malika Favre.

The striking image – showing four women in surgical masks looking down at an operating table – was noticed by Susan Pitt, who specialises in endocrine surgery at the University of Wisconsin.

"The New Yorker issue came out right before I went to our annual American Association of Endocrine Surgeons meeting," Pitt told BuzzFeed News.

"The instant I saw it I thought about how cool it would be to replicate in real life."

Pitt gathered a group of women at the Orlando conference and they replicated the photo minus masks and operating theatre.