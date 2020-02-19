Protesting Syracuse Students Are Still Occupying An Administration Building After About 30 Were Suspended
The group #NotAgainSU began their activism last November after several racist incidents on campus.
More than two dozen students have occupied the admissions building of Syracuse University since Monday, protesting what they described as the university administration’s “complacency in the spreading of white nationalistic ideology.”
The protest movement, which is led by black students and tweets under the hashtag #NotAgainSU, has been active since it was formed in late November.
The group organized in response to several bias-related incidents on campus, which included racist graffiti, verbal harassment, a swastika drawn in the snow, and the posting of a racist manifesto on a Syracuse University discussion page on GreekRank.com, a website where students can learn about and discuss fraternities and sororities. At the time, students posted a list of demands that the university’s chancellor, Kent Syverud, eventually signed with three line edits.
The university suspended more than 30 students affiliated with the current protest Monday night in response to the protest at Crouse-Hinds Hall, an organizer told BuzzFeed News.
“Suspensions should only be given to students who are a threat to the campus,” said the student organizer, a gender-nonconforming Asian American who wanted to remain anonymous. “But they are giving them to people who are peacefully protesting and not to people committing racist crimes.” The student organizers have expressed fear of academic repercussions due to their involvement with the movement and wanted to remain anonymous.
Syracuse University officials didn’t respond to a request for comment. The administration posted a statement Wednesday saying they had offered to revoke suspensions for students who would voluntarily leave the premises, would provide space for the protests during specific hours at the building or at another site, and offered to meet with the students Thursday as well as throughout the spring semester.
The student protesters rejected the offer after some deliberation, according to the statement.
One student organizer told BuzzFeed News that the university’s efforts and follow-through with their commitments has not been “adequate,” sparking this latest building occupation.
Additionally, protesters posted video footage of campus security officers allegedly throwing out food that protesters had brought. One of the organizers alleged it was a way for the university to “starve the students” out of their protest and that there had been a lot of confusing messaging from the university around food deliveries to the students, something that another faculty member confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
#NotAgainSU said in a statement that it “recognizes that the racist, homophobic, xenophobic, anti-semitic and all other attacks against underrepresented students that occurred over the past few months are indicative of an institutional enabling of white supremacy.”
-
Lam Thuy Vo is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Lam Thuy Vo at lam.vo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.