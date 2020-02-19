Protesting Syracuse Students Are Still Occupying An Administration Building After About 30 Were Suspended

The group #NotAgainSU began their activism last November after several racist incidents on campus.

#NotAgainSU Organizer

More than two dozen students have occupied the admissions building of Syracuse University since Monday, protesting what they described as the university administration’s “complacency in the spreading of white nationalistic ideology.” The protest movement, which is led by black students and tweets under the hashtag #NotAgainSU, has been active since it was formed in late November.

The group organized in response to several bias-related incidents on campus, which included racist graffiti, verbal harassment, a swastika drawn in the snow, and the posting of a racist manifesto on a Syracuse University discussion page on GreekRank.com, a website where students can learn about and discuss fraternities and sororities. At the time, students posted a list of demands that the university’s chancellor, Kent Syverud, eventually signed with three line edits. The university suspended more than 30 students affiliated with the current protest Monday night in response to the protest at Crouse-Hinds Hall, an organizer told BuzzFeed News.

This is bad, real bad y’all. Syracuse University just handed our suspension notices to students staging a sit in. To date, no student has been reprimanded for the hate crimes during the fall semester but students have been reprimanded for demanding better #NotAgainSU

“Suspensions should only be given to students who are a threat to the campus,” said the student organizer, a gender-nonconforming Asian American who wanted to remain anonymous. “But they are giving them to people who are peacefully protesting and not to people committing racist crimes.” The student organizers have expressed fear of academic repercussions due to their involvement with the movement and wanted to remain anonymous.



