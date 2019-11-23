Reports That A Racist Manifesto Was AirDropped To Syracuse Students Are Being Called An “Unsubstantiated Rumor” By Officials

Syracuse University officials on Friday said reports that a racist manifesto was AirDropped to students’ phones in the school library is so far an “unsubstantiated rumor,” though several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are still investigating.

“The rumored AirDrop of a racist manifesto to student devices at Bird Library remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety, Syracuse Police and the FBI,” the university said in a statement. “So far, no one has been able to produce a device that received that document despite pleas from investigators to come forward to help find those responsible. At this time, the alleged AirDrop remains an unsubstantiated rumor that spread rapidly from Monday night into Tuesday morning.”

The AirDrop reports came amid a series of other racist incidents that made students and faculty members feel unsafe over the past two weeks. These incidents — including racist graffiti, verbal harassment, and a swastika that was drawn in the snow — prompted days-long student protests, police investigations, and condemnation from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said it received reports Monday and Tuesday about students receiving a copy of the 74-page anti-Muslim manifesto, which had originally been published online by the suspected perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque shootings. The manifesto was also published on a Syracuse University discussion page on GreekRank.com, a website where students can learn about and discuss fraternities and sororities.

Ephraim Ozabor, a 21-year-old Syracuse student, told BuzzFeed News that he arrived at the library shortly after hearing rumors that the manifesto was being AirDropped to people inside. He said he saw several students leaving the building in a hurry.

“I literally pulled up to Bird Library maybe a minute after people said the manifesto was AirDropped,” Ozabor said, “and people were terrified. It was a very scary scene. People were leaving Bird in masses. Bird is never empty on a Thursday night, but it was empty.”

He told BuzzFeed News he was skeptical of the university’s announcement on Friday, saying it “goes to show that SU is not committed to finding the perpetrators.”

“It’s not possible that not one of these racists have been found and subsequently punished but one protester was arrested?” he told BuzzFeed News in a text message. Syracuse police recently arrested a young woman for making anti-racist graffiti during student protests.

