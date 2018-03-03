We Compared Several Years Of Oscars Best Picture Scripts To See If They Really Became More Diverse

BuzzFeed News analyzed the film scripts of all Best Picture nominees from 2017, 2015, and 1989 to find out just how diverse major speaking roles are.

It’s been three years since the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag first flooded social media, throwing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences into a crisis over the unrelenting whiteness of actors and filmmakers who get Oscar nominations.

This year’s nods appear to be more diverse: Best Director nominees included people of color and a woman; the first woman was nominated for Best Cinematography, and Get Out’s four Oscar nominations had Jordan Peele “ugly-crying” with joy.

It’s progress, but not the full picture. What about representation on the screen? How much more or less diverse are the people we actually see and hear?

To look at changes in that kind of diversity, BuzzFeed News analyzed the film scripts of all the Best Picture nominees released in the three years below to get a snapshot of what kind of progress was made. (The early 2000s were strong years for black people winning acting categories, but we focused on the Best Picture nominees.)

2017

2015 (This year’s releases prompted a second wave of #OscarsSoWhite criticism, during the ceremony in 2016.)

1989, the year when Spike Lee’s racially diverse Do the Right Thing was critically lauded but failed to make the cut for Best Picture nominees. (That year, the Best Picture award went to Driving Miss Daisy, with Morgan Freeman in a stereotype-reinforcing role as a kind driver to a rich, elderly white woman. This sparked criticism of the Academy, not unlike today’s #OscarsSoWhite.)

The analysis counts how the films were cast and how many words were spoken by women or people of color. (Ideally there would be a more finely sliced version of this analysis, such as white women compared with black women, but those statistically didn’t make sense to do. More on that below.)

Here’s a sketch of what we found: Overall, films nominated for Best Picture have become more diverse between 1989 and 2017 — but only slightly. What’s different now is that there are specific films that move the dial forward: In Lady Bird, for example, 78% of the dialogue spoken is by women. In Get Out, 47% of the dialogue is from black people. And the range of roles a person of color or woman in a Best Picture–nominated film can play has expanded beyond those of Driving Miss Daisy, where some of the most uttered words by black people were “yessum,” “dat,” and “miz.”

To reach these conclusions, BuzzFeed News first extracted the written dialogue from all 22 screenplays nominated — five from 1989, eight from 2015, and nine from 2017. Then we identified the major characters in each film, which we defined as any character who spoke at least 100 words. Next, we assigned a gender and race to each character, using the Variety Insight database, IMDbPro, and other reporting. When a race and ethnicity for an actor was not available or ambiguous, we contacted their representatives. Because there were too few people of any specific nonwhite race or ethnicity to analyze in detail, we categorized actors into just two race/ethnicity categories: white and “people of color.” (You can find our list of actors, a more detailed methodology, and our calculations here.)

In all, we analyzed more than 172,000 words, spoken by 265 characters.

In terms of casting, the Best Picture nominees have become somewhat more diverse, but remain overwhelmingly white. Women actors increased in representation substantially since 1989: