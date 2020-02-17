Nikita Pearl Waligwa, The Queen Of Katwe Teen Actor, Has Died At Age 15

Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in Perfect Peace dear

Ugandan Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in the Disney film Queen of Katwe, died Saturday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. She was 15 years old.

The 2016 film was based on the story of a chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, who learned how to play chess as a young child from a poor neighborhood in Kampala, Uganda, and went on to win tournaments around the world.

The Twitter account of the Gayaza High School, the secondary school that Waligwa attended, announced her death Sunday.

“Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age,” the tweet read.

“Rest in Perfect Peace dear.”

Lupita Nyong’o, who played Mutesi’s mother in the movie, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.