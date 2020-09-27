A Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Was Caught On Video Repeatedly Striking A Protester With A Riot Shield

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) is investigating an incident during which a deputy was caught on video repeatedly striking a protester with a riot shield.

The incident took place Friday evening during demonstrations for racial equality in West Hollywood and was captured by several social media videos. The LASD told the Los Angeles Times that they were aware of the video.

The department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that "force was used" during the arrests of six protesters and that it was conducting a "use of force investigation."

In videos circulating online, a man can be seen lying on the ground surrounded by several LASD deputies, while one deputy uses the edge of his riot shield to strike the protester’s ankles several times.