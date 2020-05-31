Journalists Around The Country Have Been Injured And Arrested By Police While Covering Protests

A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets in Minneapolis on Saturday.

As protests against police brutality continue around the country, more than a dozen journalists have been injured and arrested by police officers while working.

Protests broke out in Minneapolis, then spread around the country, after George Floyd died Monday when a police officer knelt on his neck. Floyd's pleas for his life, saying “I can’t breathe,” in an event that was captured on video echoed the killing of Eric Garner and brought renewed attention on the violence people of color face from police.

Since then, journalists have been documenting the crowds of thousands who have gathered in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Seattle.

“Targeted attacks on journalists, media crews, and news organizations covering the demonstrations show a complete disregard for their critical role in documenting issues of public interest and are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate them,” said Carlos Martínez de la Serna of the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement condemning police actions. “Authorities in cities across the U.S. need to instruct police not to target journalists and ensure they can report safely on the protests without fear of injury or retaliation.”

Below are some of the injuries and arrests that have been captured through videos and images.

Minneapolis

Journalists from several news organizations have reported on social media that police have either arrested, harassed, or fired upon them with less-than-lethal force while covering ongoing protests.