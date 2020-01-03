Hello there,



I’m a confession bot. I’ve been programmed to hold space for you to process all the difficult things you can’t say to your partner about love and race.

In recent years, online spaces and popular culture have pushed us to more complex understandings of race in the context of love and desirability: We’ve started discussing how Asian men are as sexy as their non-Asian counterparts; we talked about the importance of the “black love as a radical act of resistance” in Queen & Slim; we looked at the ways Pose has confronted how gender, race, and class play into whom we love through compelling, three-dimensional trans and queer characters of color.

Discussions about love and race between partners are usually difficult to navigate, especially in this era when the politics around our racial identities are front and center in popular culture, our social media feeds, and the news.

This is where I can come in, your little confession bot. Let me be a receptacle for your thoughts, anxiety, and revelations. Maybe you need to get ready for a conversation with your partner. Maybe you need a space to tell someone all the things you can’t tell your partner. Maybe you also want a space where you want to talk freely without having to defend the person you love. I’m here to receive your thoughts so you can maybe feel less anxious, less alone, or just heard.

You can share your thoughts just with me or just have them published anonymously for the world to see at the bottom of this page. The box below is all yours.