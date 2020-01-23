More Than Half Of The Nation’s Homeless Families Are Black

Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population but they represented 39.8% of all homeless individuals, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development report. By comparison, 48% of all homeless individuals were white, and the percentage of people who identify as white in the US is roughly 77%.

Black people make up a disproportionate amount of people who’ve experienced homelessness last year, according to the Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress published in January.

The disparity is even more pronounced among homeless families. More than half of all individuals with children who experienced homelessness in the US last year were black, according to the report.

The nonpartisan nonprofit National Alliance to End Homelessness wrote in a statement that the report “reflects deep and persistent racial inequities among the people who experience homelessness.”

“This year’s report is [...] an urgent call to action to federal, state, and local leaders,” said Nan Roman, President and CEO of the nonprofit, according to the statement. “We know how to end homelessness. Family homelessness has declined every year since 2012. And veteran homelessness went down eight of the past nine years. Now is not the time to abandon the practices that drove those results. Now is the time to get serious about funding them to scale.”

A third of all families who experience homelessness live in New York state, about 13% of them in California, and 7% in Massachusetts, with California seeing the biggest increase of families who’ve been homeless from 2018 to 2019.