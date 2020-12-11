 Skip To Content
23 Tweets And Memes That Capture The Anger We Felt This Year

“The government be like: due to the coronavirus we will be providing human rights.”

By Lam Thuy Vo

Picture of Lam Thuy Vo Lam Thuy Vo BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 11, 2020, at 1:22 p.m. ET

2020 has been a hellscape — and that’s not just because so many horrible things happened.

For many it also became the year when the coronavirus held up a mirror to just how unequal the world is. A global pandemic only exaggerated the ongoing, underlying issues the US was facing.

From government failures to properly support the working class to rich people problems to the fallout from the summer’s racial reckoning, folks on social media made it known how dissatisfied and angry they felt.

Here are 23 takes on the many facets of this year that made it perhaps one of the most horrid dumpster fires we have yet experienced.

1.

What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in.
Firr @Firr

What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in.

2.

3.

R @underthenettle

4.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time
sophie thompson @sophxthompson

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time

5.

capitalism: if you don't like how your job treats you you can just get a new one me: ok i want a new job capitalism: oh sorry it's the time every 6 yrs where the entire economy is fucking destroyed so rich people can loot it right now. why don't you beg in the street for scraps
𝔥𝔶𝔩𝔦 @hyperlinkthedog

capitalism: if you don’t like how your job treats you you can just get a new one me: ok i want a new job capitalism: oh sorry it’s the time every 6 yrs where the entire economy is fucking destroyed so rich people can loot it right now. why don’t you beg in the street for scraps

6.

ARTICLE: How, at the age of just 22 did this man... ME: Is it rich parents? ARTICLE: ... Yeah.
(Tiny) Tom Neenan @TNeenan

ARTICLE: How, at the age of just 22 did this man... ME: Is it rich parents? ARTICLE: ... Yeah.

7.

It's so wild how your landlord's income is just...your money
Tarence Ray @tarenceray

It’s so wild how your landlord’s income is just...your money

8.

PITCH: "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" but the contestants are billionaires so it's more of a threat.
John-Luke Roberts 🥕 @jlukeroberts

PITCH: "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" but the contestants are billionaires so it's more of a threat.

9.

zuckerberg &amp; jeff bezos donate %0.003 of their monthly salary and y'all praise them... but when demi lovato donates her entire networth + a loan and y'all go MUTE? i see how y'all are
. @herwickedrep

zuckerberg &amp; jeff bezos donate %0.003 of their monthly salary and y’all praise them... but when demi lovato donates her entire networth + a loan and y’all go MUTE? i see how y’all are https://t.co/J3TLn5q0wu

10.

the government be like: due to the coronavirus we will be providing human rights
ranch @elkhalifag

the government be like: due to the coronavirus we will be providing human rights

11.

Elon Musk saying "I'll make ventilators IF there's a shortage" is like your partner looking at you holding a screaming baby, in front of a stove, with a sink full of dirty dishes, and saying "Of course I'm here to help you IF you need it" as he walks off to play video games.
Celeste Ng @pronounced_ing

Elon Musk saying "I'll make ventilators IF there's a shortage" is like your partner looking at you holding a screaming baby, in front of a stove, with a sink full of dirty dishes, and saying "Of course I'm here to help you IF you need it" as he walks off to play video games.

12.

popular culture tried to warn us
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

popular culture tried to warn us

13.

This one's a real head-scratcher.
Juhana Leinonen @JuhanaIF

This one's a real head-scratcher.

14.

my boyfriend and i are 21 and we just bought our dream home after combining our $1200 stimulus checks. stop being lazy.
Shannon @emoselenass

my boyfriend and i are 21 and we just bought our dream home after combining our $1200 stimulus checks. stop being lazy.

15.

Me seeing "there will be blood" trending and having it NOT be about a violent revolution against the wealthy class...
Jeremy @chawx

Me seeing "there will be blood" trending and having it NOT be about a violent revolution against the wealthy class...

16.

Imagine any of these people dealing with any real oppression.
andrew kaczynski @KFILE

Imagine any of these people dealing with any real oppression.

17.

Twitter is bleeding into the local graffiti
Lauren Davis @LaurenDavis

Twitter is bleeding into the local graffiti

18.

When you see NYPD with unlimited vans, bullets, and tear gas don't forgot we needed a gofundme to get masks for our hospital
Aron @kabbalahnchill

When you see NYPD with unlimited vans, bullets, and tear gas don’t forgot we needed a gofundme to get masks for our hospital

19.

It's not tear gas unless it's from the teargas region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling fascism.
Laurie Voss @seldo

It's not tear gas unless it's from the teargas region of France. Otherwise it's just sparkling fascism. https://t.co/3uHDyewZOx

20.

Fixed! Now the blue line more accurately reflects the percentage of local government budgets that go to police departments.
Eliot @EliotETC

Fixed! Now the blue line more accurately reflects the percentage of local government budgets that go to police departments.

21.

I personally think it's really cool how we all went from learning how to make banana bread to learning how to abolish the police in a matter of weeks
Asma Nizami @asmaresists

I personally think it's really cool how we all went from learning how to make banana bread to learning how to abolish the police in a matter of weeks

22.

throw every christopher columbus statue in the ocean and let that dizzy bitch think he discovered atlantis
ziwe @ziwe

throw every christopher columbus statue in the ocean and let that dizzy bitch think he discovered atlantis

23.

shrek is about gentrification
jessicles✨ @xjessicles

shrek is about gentrification

This story is part of our series on the year 2020. To read more, click here.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

