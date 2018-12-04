A Medical Review Shows An Alabama Black Man Who Was Mistakenly Killed By Police Was Shot In The Back

A medical review commissioned by the family of Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., who was shot dead on Thanksgiving when an Alabama police officer mistook him for a man who had opened fire in a shopping mall in Hoover, Alabama, reveals that the 21-year-old was shot in the back three times.

"It clearly demonstrates that EJ posed no threat to the off-duty Hoover Police Department officer who killed him," read a statement published Monday by the family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump.

Bradford was moving away from the officer when he was killed, according to Crump.

This evidence "corroborates the testimony of multiple witnesses who said EJ was trying to help others," said Crump.

The results of the autopsy come less than two weeks after the death of Bradford sparked national outrage over Hoover Police Department's handling of the shooting, which injured two and stemmed from a fight inside the Riverchase Galleria mall.

The initial police release described Bradford only as “a suspect brandishing a pistol," but police later said although he “may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds" that caused injuries.

A week after the incident, police arrested the man suspected of being responsible for the gunshots.

