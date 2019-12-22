Eddie Murphy Roasted Bill Cosby In His "SNL" Monologue: "Who Is America's Dad Now?"

Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time since he stepped away from the show 35 years ago and took the first moments of the night to poke fun at the man who'd criticized him for years: Bill Cosby.

Murphy, who was greeted with roaring applause and audience members chanting his name, started his opening monologue mentioning that he just had another child last year and was now the father of ten children. A lot had changed since he first joined the SNL cast in 1980 as a 19-year-old stand-up comic, he said.

"My kids are pretty much my whole life now. But if you would have told me that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail... even I would have taken that bet," he said.



After decades of entertaining and moralizing to Americans, Cosby is now serving a prison sentence for raping a woman.

"Who is America's dad now?" Murphy said, impersonating The Cosby Show character Cliff Huxtable.