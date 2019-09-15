Democrats Call For Kavanaugh Impeachment After New Report On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A new book is providing details on the investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh's conduct during college as well as a new allegation.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

After the New York Times published new details about sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats called for impeachment of the judge. Among them were presidential hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Beto O'Rourke, and Sen. Kamala Harris, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and questioned Kavanaugh during his nomination hearing. "Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people," Harris said in a tweet. "He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice."

Harris called for Kavanaugh to be impeached, a power given to the US House of Representatives over federal judges. She was joined in calling for impeachment by Castro, O'Rourke, and Warren. "Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing," Warren tweeted. "Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached."

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl

Yesterday, we learned of another accusation against Brett Kavanaugh—one we didn't find out about before he was confirmed because the Senate forced the F.B.I. to rush its investigation to save his nomination. We know he lied under oath. He should be impeached.

The New York Times on Saturday published an excerpt of a book by two of its reporters about Kavanaugh's formative years and his confirmation. The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation revealed new details about the allegation made by Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh in the 1980s and said he exposed his penis, thrusting it toward her face during a college party. Kavanaugh has denied the story, but according to the Times excerpt, at least seven people heard about the incident, two of them just days after the party ocurred. The book also said another Yale classmate reported a similar incident at another party to senators and the FBI ahead of Kavanaugh's confirmation. The Times did not speak to Max Stier, the man who reportedly made the allegation or to the woman classmate who was a potential victim. A spokesperson for Stier told BuzzFeed News on Sunday he has no comment at this point. The book also revealed new details about the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, which officials at the time described as limited in scope by the White House. On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar accused Attorney General Bill Barr of "shielding documents" about sexual misconduct allegations. Klobuchar, also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee which questioned Kavanaugh, said she would need to see the documents before considering impeachment. "My concern here is that the process was a sham," she told ABC's This Week.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Justice Brett Kavanaugh: "I strongly opposed him, based on his views on executive power, which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today" https://t.co/gxl9RihwwF

Meanwhile, President Trump fired off a tweet early Sunday, standing by his Supreme Court pick and telling Kavanaugh he should start "suing people for libel" or that " the Justice Department should come to his rescue."



Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!

Castro responded to Trump, "The Department of Justice isn’t your law firm, or Brett Kavanaugh’s."



The Department of Justice isn’t your law firm, or Brett Kavanaugh’s. Even if Bill Barr acts like your lawyer. https://t.co/ODs5PEUxAS