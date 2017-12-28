We Asked How You Define Sexual Harassment At Work — And Your Answers Are In

The definition of workplace sexual harassment has varied widely over time, especially in the legal system. We asked how you define it now.

There’s been significantly more attention paid to workplace sexual harassment since the Harvey Weinstein exposé this past October. But for years, people, courts, and the media have struggled to answer the question: What exactly constitutes sexual harassment?

Compared to the violence of sexual assault, harassment is much harder and more complicated to define. It can differ from culture to culture and generation to generation. And it’s certainly changed wildly over time.

So, to get a better understanding of how we individually and as a society define sexual harassment, we did some historical research into legal cases and New York Times headlines — and also asked how you, today, define it.

We asked people on social media to click this link to take a nonscientific survey. Of the more than 9,700 responses, we selected 77 that seemed to represent a cross-section of answers to the question "Sexual harassment is..." for the graphic above. (You can submit more definitions at the end of this story.)

Then, after weeding out a few obviously trolling answers, we gauged your responses to another question: “Which of the following constitutes sexual harassment to you?” Here’s how you answered: