Congress Released 3,500 Facebook Ads Bought By Russia. Here Are The Top 10 By Views.

They targeted "brave Police Officers" and "Woke Blacks."

By Lam Thuy Vo

Lam Thuy Vo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2018, at 3:06 p.m. ET

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday revealed 3,517 Facebook ads that Russian political actors bought in the lead up to, during, and after the 2016 presidential election to divide the American electorate.

BuzzFeed News analyzed all of the ads — created between June 2015 and August 2017 — and found the 10 that were seen by the most people. You can peruse them below, see how many people saw them, clicked on them, when they were created and what kind of people the Russians targeted.

1. "Community of people who support our brave Police Officers. Back the Badge" (Oct. 19, 2016)

1,334,544 people saw this and 73,063 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location — Living In: United States Age: 20–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers People Who Match: Interests: State police, Law enforcement in the United States, Police, Sheriffs in the United States, Law enforcement, or Police officer Must Also Match: Interests: Support Law Enforcement, The Thin Blue Line, Officer Down Memorial Page, Police Wives Unite, National Police Wives Association, or Heroes Behind The Badge
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

1,334,544 people saw this and 73,063 clicked on it.


This is how it was targeted:

LocationLiving In: United States Age: 20–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers

People Who Match: Interests: State police, Law enforcement in the United States, Police, Sheriffs in the United States, Law enforcement, or Police officer

Must Also Match: Interests: Support Law Enforcement, The Thin Blue Line, Officer Down Memorial Page, Police Wives Unite, National Police Wives Association, or Heroes Behind The Badge

2. "Brown Power is a platform designed to educate, entertain and connect Chicanos in the US." (Dec. 9, 2016)

968,768 people saw this and 56,405 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location - Living In: United States Age: 16–65+ Language: Spanish, English (UK), English (US) or Spanish (Spain) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers People Who Match: Interests: Mexico, Latin hip-hop, Chicano Movement, Hispanidad, Lowrider, or Chicano rap Must Also Match: Interests: La Raza
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

968,768 people saw this and 56,405 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location - Living In: United States

Age: 16–65+

Language: Spanish, English (UK), English (US) or Spanish (Spain)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers

People Who Match: Interests: Mexico, Latin hip-hop, Chicano Movement, Hispanidad, Lowrider, or Chicano rap

Must Also Match: Interests: La Raza

3. "Staying Woke,building-up our communities,uplifting our people. Join us! Woke Blacks" (Dec. 1, 2016)

752,179 people saw this and 33,444 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location — Living In: United States Age: 18–65+ Language: English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers People Who Match: Interests: Martin Luther King, Jr., African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68), African-American history, or Malcolm X
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

752,179 people saw this and 33,444 clicked on it.


This is how it was targeted:

Location — Living In: United States

Age: 18–65+

Language: English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers

People Who Match: Interests: Martin Luther King, Jr., African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68), African-American history, or Malcolm X

4. "Say it loud: I'm black and I'm proud!" (Dec. 10, 2015)

530,762 people saw this and 31,413 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Interests: Human rights or Malcolm X Age: 18–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

530,762 people saw this and 31,413 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Interests: Human rights or Malcolm X

Age: 18–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices

5. "United We Stand! Welcome every patriot we can reach. Flag and news!" (June 23, 2015)

529,205 people saw this and 72,043 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Interests: Independence or Patriotism Age: 18–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

529,205 people saw this and 72,043 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Interests: Independence or Patriotism

Age: 18–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices

6. "Heritage, not hate. The South will rise again! South United" (Oct. 14, 2016)

511,224 people saw this and 40,134 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Age: 18–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers People Who Match: Interests: Confederate Flag, Confederate States Army, American Civil War, or Southern Pride
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

511,224 people saw this and 40,134 clicked on it.


This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Age: 18–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers, News Feed on mobile devices, or Right column on desktop computers

People Who Match: Interests: Confederate Flag, Confederate States Army, American Civil War, or Southern Pride

7. "This video may bring tears to your eyes. Make it go viral. We need this unity in our communities." (Feb. 14, 2017)

501,552 people saw this and 49,197 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Age: 16–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices People Who Match: Interests: Black nationalism, Pan-Africanism, Police misconduct, African-American culture, African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68), African-American history, Black Consciousness Movement, Martin Luther King III, Stop Police Brutality, or Black (Color)
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

501,552 people saw this and 49,197 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Age: 16–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices

People Who Match: Interests: Black nationalism, Pan-Africanism, Police misconduct, African-American culture, African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68), African-American history, Black Consciousness Movement, Martin Luther King III, Stop Police Brutality, or Black (Color)

8. "This hairdresser from Atlanta is amazing. She can install locs at supersonic speeds. This hairdresser from Atlanta is amazing. She can install locs..." (April 3, 2017)

489,186 people saw this and 26,179 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted:Location: United States Age: 16–65+ Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices People Who Match: Interests: Black nationalism, Pan-Africanism, Police misconduct, African-American culture, African-American Civil Rights Movement(1954-68), African-American history, Black Consciousness Movement, Martin Luther King III, Stop Police Brutality, or Black (Color)
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

489,186 people saw this and 26,179 clicked on it.


This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States Age: 16–65+

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices

People Who Match: Interests: Black nationalism, Pan-Africanism, Police misconduct, African-American culture, African-American Civil Rights Movement(1954-68), African-American history, Black Consciousness Movement, Martin Luther King III, Stop Police Brutality, or Black (Color)

9. "Join Us! Support The Police!" (April 13, 2016)

418,904 people saw this and 9,211 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Age: 13–65+ Placements: lnstagram Feed People Who Match: Interests: Police, Police officer, or Safety
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

418,904 people saw this and 9,211 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Age: 13–65+

Placements: lnstagram Feed

People Who Match: Interests: Police, Police officer, or Safety

10. "We are proud to be black and stand for our community! Join to end the racism in the US." (April 13, 2016)

371,295 people saw this and 16,442 clicked on it. This is how it was targeted: Location: United States Age: 18–45 Language: English (UK) or English (US) Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices People Who Match: Interests: Black (Color) or Racism in the United States
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence / Via democrats-intelligence.house.gov

371,295 people saw this and 16,442 clicked on it.

This is how it was targeted:

Location: United States

Age: 18–45

Language: English (UK) or English (US)

Placements: News Feed on desktop computers or News Feed on mobile devices

People Who Match: Interests: Black (Color) or Racism in the United States

