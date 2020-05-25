There’s A Manhunt On For An “Armed And Dangerous” College Student Suspected Of Killing Two People

He was last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA:

Manfredonia is a suspect in the murder of two men, the assault of another unidentified person, and the abduction of yet another person. He is armed with stolen pistols and guns and is considered “dangerous,” police said on Monday.

Authorities said Peter Manfredoni has traveled from Connecticut to New Jersey and Pennsylvania since he was seen leaving one of the two homicide scenes.

There’s a multi-state manhunt on for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student who is a suspect in a double-homicide.

***WILLINGTON HOMICDE UPDATE*** Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately.

Police found two elderly men in Willington, CT, after someone allegedly broke into their home and assaulted them with an edged weapon Friday morning. One of the victims, Theodore Demers, 62, later died from his injuries, state police said.



It is unclear what prompted the assault.

State authorities are also investigating the death of one of Manfredonia’s acquaintances, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, who was found dead in his home in Derby, CT.

An individual who was at the house where Eisele’s body was found was abducted, state authorities said. The abducted individual was found unharmed in Patterson, NJ, and identified Manfredonia as their captor.

Manfredonia is a senior at the School of Engineering and School of Business Management at the University of Connecticut, Stephanie Reitz, a spokesperson for the University of Connecticut told BuzzFeed News. He enrolled in the university in the fall of 2015 and has not lived on the UConn campus in past recent semesters.

"The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts," Reitz wrote in the statement.

"With respect to the student in question, while the University can’t discuss specific individuals or cases, UConn strives to do everything possible to identify and engage with students of concern and to provide them with all the assistance and resources we can both for their own well-being and that of the wider community."

The University is assisting Connecticut State Police with their investigation, Reitz said.