Active Shooter Training In American Schools Has Become The New Normal

The south Florida high school massacre that killed at least 17 people is at least the sixth school shooting this year. As these incidents become more commonplace, so have trainings and drills that prepare teachers and students for a potential active shooter.

One teacher at the Florida school, Melissa Falkowski, told CNN things could have been “a lot worse” if she hadn’t received training a few weeks earlier. "I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me," she said.

Roughly 88% of all K–12 students across the US attend schools that have a plan in place for possible emergencies, according to a survey conducted by the Government Accountability Office published in April 2016. Nowadays, the vast majority of these plans include active shooters as a threat.

This chart breaks down all the hazards and threats that school districts have included in their emergency plans. Of all districts that have a written plan, 96% addressed the threat of active shooters: