Trump Spox Katrina Pierson Is Told Off, Shown The Door In New Reality Series

politics

"Goodbye. Leave. Thank you!"

By Kyle Blaine

Headshot of Kyle Blaine

Kyle Blaine

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 19, 2016, at 2:12 p.m. ET

Katrina Pierson, the controversial spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign, gets into a political argument and is thrown out of a fundraiser in a new reality show airing on WE tv.

Pierson makes a guest appearance on "Sisters in Law," a new reality series on We tv about a group of black female attorneys in Texas. Pierson, a tea party activist who once called a disabled veteran "deformed" and has a long history of controversial statements about President Obama and others, regularly appears on cable news on behalf of the Trump campaign.

The scene was filmed at the end of July 2015. Pierson was hired by the Trump campaign in November.

In a clip provided to BuzzFeed News, Pierson attends a fundraiser as a guest of one of the cast members. Shortly after arriving, things take a turn to the dramatic. Pierson and cast member Rhonda Wills, a civil attorney who specializes in class-action lawsuits, get into a heated argument.

Here's a play-by-play:

Pierson makes her entrance...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Her introduction as a black Republican isn't very well-received...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Which prompts this exchange about the Republican Party and something Pierson calls Lyndon Johnson's "Great Deal" (which does not exist)...

WILLS: A Republican? That is like, to me, a dirty word. I can't even imagine being a Republican!

PIERSON: That's the beauty of America. You know who founded the Republican Party of Texas, right? Black men.

WILLS: But that was in Reconstruction. Reconstruction!

PIERSON: Doesn't matter, doesn't matter…

JUANITA JACKSON: I understand that the Republican Party was started by blacks, and Lincoln was a Republican, and everybody talks about it.

PIERSON: Just like LBJ didn't give the great deal because he loved black people.

JACKSON: I understand all that.

WILLS: That was the Civil Rights Act, honey, not the 'great deal.'

PIERSON: But it wasn't because he loved black people…

WILLS: I know, but it was the Civil Rights Acts…

PIERSON: It was the Democrats who filibustered that…

WILLS: I'm just checking your facts...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

And then Wills explains to the viewers, again, that the Civil Rights Act is a real thing and the "great deal" is not a real thing.

"She is so dumb. I've spent most of my career making sure that people's rights that were given to them under the Civil Rights Act, that they actually have those rights, that they can utilize those rights. And this idiot comes into my house, and she doesn't even know what it is, and she thinks it's called the 'great deal.'"

The cast member who invited Pierson attempts to shut down the argument...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
But she's unsuccessful.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

And then Wills just unleashes on Pierson...

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

And promptly shows her the door.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

“Sisters in Law” premieres March 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv. Watch the full scene with Katrina Pierson here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
