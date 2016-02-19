Trump Spox Katrina Pierson Is Told Off, Shown The Door In New Reality Series

Katrina Pierson, the controversial spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign, gets into a political argument and is thrown out of a fundraiser in a new reality show airing on WE tv .

Pierson makes a guest appearance on "Sisters in Law," a new reality series on We tv about a group of black female attorneys in Texas. Pierson, a tea party activist who once called a disabled veteran "deformed" and has a long history of controversial statements about President Obama and others, regularly appears on cable news on behalf of the Trump campaign.

The scene was filmed at the end of July 2015. Pierson was hired by the Trump campaign in November.

In a clip provided to BuzzFeed News, Pierson attends a fundraiser as a guest of one of the cast members. Shortly after arriving, things take a turn to the dramatic. Pierson and cast member Rhonda Wills, a civil attorney who specializes in class-action lawsuits, get into a heated argument.

Here's a play-by-play: