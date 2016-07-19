Team Trump Defends Melania's Convention Speech: She Only Copied A Little Bit

Trump's campaign staff and top surrogates hit the morning shows to defend Melania Trump against accusations of plagiarism.

Did Melania Trump crib parts of Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech when delivering her own convention speech last night?

The answer from the Trump campaign and a top surrogate: maybe only a little.

"They're a couple of phrases. It's basically three places in the speech, and it's fragments of words," said Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chair and convention manager, on CBS This Morning. "She knew what she was doing. And she never cribbed from another speech without acknowledging that she was quoting somebody else."

He added, "We're talking about words like compassion, love of family, respect. These are not words that are unique words, that belong to the Obamas."

"There's nothing that she did in that speech that she thought was anybody's words but herself," Manafort concluded.