Scott Brown: "I Have Never Touched Andrea Tantaros Except To Shake Her Hand"

Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown in a radio interview on Tuesday denied acting inappropriately toward former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros after she mentioned him in a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News.



In a court filing on Monday, Tantaros, through her lawyer, claimed Brown touched her "lower waist" and told her she "would be fun to go to a nightclub with."

"I never have touched Andrea Tantaros except to shake her hand and say good morning," Brown told The Howie Carr Show. Brown added that he never had any social conversations with Tantaros and that he never even exchanged emails with her.



"I'm baffled as to why, I guess, I'm even mentioned in this," Brown added later in the interview.

Brown said the good news was that he's not a named defendant, adding, "I think what she's doing in terms of referencing well-known public figures, is to, kind of, I don't know, back up her claim that there was some type of playboy atmosphere."

"I never saw it," Brown said of the "playboy atmosphere," noting everyone at Fox News he observed was always professional.

Asked what his wife said when he told her about the complaint, Brown said his wife knows where he's coming from after 30 years of marriage.

"She knows I was sexually abused as a kid and these things are pretty personal and I take those types of sexual innuendo and all that stuff pretty seriously and don't perpetuate that kind of narrative," Brown said.