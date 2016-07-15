Newt Really Went There: We Should "Test Every Person Here Who Is Of A Muslim Background"

"If they believe in Sharia, they should be deported."

Newt Gingrich channeled his inner Donald Trump Thursday night when he responded to the terror attack in Nice, France.

Speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Gingrich called for every person of Muslim background in the United States to be tested for his or her belief in Sharia law, and said those that do believe in Sharia should be deported.

"Let me be as blunt and as direct as I can be: Western civilization is in a war," Gingrich said. "We should, frankly, test every person here who is of a Muslim background, and if they believe in Sharia, they should be deported. Sharia is incompatible with Western civilization."

Gingrich added that he is "perfectly happy" to have "modern Muslims" who don't believe in Sharia "next door."

"Anybody who goes on a website favoring ISIS, or Al Qaeda, or other terrorist groups, that should be a felony, and they should go to jail," Gingrich continued. "Any organization which hosts such a website should be engaged in a felony. It should be closed down immediately.”

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Gingrich lost out on becoming Trump's running mate to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. Trump announced on Thursday evening that he is postponing his VP announcement, adding that he hadn't made his "final, final" decision yet.