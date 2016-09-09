NBC News Chairman Andy Lack Praises Matt Lauer For Widely Panned Presidential Forum

NBC News chairman Andy Lack is showing support for his embattled anchor Matt Lauer — telling staff in an email on Friday that Lauer did a "tremendous job" moderating this week's presidential forum.

Lauer's performance was widely panned by critics, who took him to task for letting Donald Trump lie about his opposition to the war in Iraq and managing time poorly during Hillary Clinton's segment.

Lack, in an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, didn't address any of the criticism but instead focused on the news made out of the event.

"Because of our event, national security has dominated the news cycle for days," Lack wrote. "Every major paper and news broadcast around the world has led with headlines about Putin, Iraq, ISIS, and intelligence briefings. Matt did a tremendous job – driving one of the most serious discussions to date on these topics."



Read the full email below: