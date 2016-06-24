Clinton Campaign Rejects Comparisons Between Trump And Brexit

Senior aides to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign on Friday rejected that any parallels exist between United States and British politics following United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.



"It is really important to recognize that a vote on whether the U.K. stays in or leaves the European Union is profoundly different from a vote on who should be president and commander-in-chief of the United States," Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser to Clinton, said in a conference call with reporters.



"And just to give you one example, working people — working-class people, the kind of social and economic parallels you’re talking about — in Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay," he continued. "Working-class people in England and Wales voted to leave. So, it says a lot about the unique dynamics of what’s happening in England and Wales versus Scotland and Northern Ireland in how this vote played out. So, it’s important that we recognize that this American election is about what’s happening here in America, and not what’s happening in Yorkshire or Cardiff."



Sullivan added that American voters would see the impact the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU would have on the economy and make up their own minds come November.

"Britain and the United States are different countries," said communications director Jennifer Palmieri.



Sullivan also outlined the "Donald Trump playbook in reaction to crisis," attacking Trump's "pathological self-congratulations."



"[The American people need steadiness] not a reckless and erratic egomaniac who could drive us off a cliff," Sullivan said.